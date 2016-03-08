Mourinho drops fresh Inter hint?

José Mourinho has been linked with a return to Inter in the summer. The Special One has great memories of his time in Italy and the same goes for Inter fans who won the only treble in the history of Serie A in 2010, when the Special One was in charge of the Nerazzurri.



Mourinho has spoken about his plans for the future with The Telegraph and has admitted that he doesn't want "conflicts" in his next job. And at Inter, he never had them.



"My next job will be at a club with the right structure, I don't want conflicts", the Special One said.



Is he talking about Inter? Time will tell.

