Mourinho evaluates Celtic offer as PSG option seems unlikely

05 May at 15:20
Jose Mourinho is ready to return to managing, just six months after getting sacked by Manchester United. In fact, the Portuguese manager has attracted the interest of several clubs, and he has already received an offer.
 
According to Sky Italia, Celtic have offered Mourinho a contract, as their former manager Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City. The 'Special One' is reportedly considering the offer, as the track leading to PSG seems like a dead end. Furthermore, he wants to win, and at Celtic he would be able to do so.
 

