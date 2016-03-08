Mourinho explains three-finger gesture, Pogba relationship

06 November at 19:25
Jose Mourinho spoke to the media on the eve of the important Champions League clash with Juventus, commenting on Pogba among other things. 
 
On Lukaku's condition: "He's injured for tomorrow and we don't know about Sunday."
 
On the three fingers gesture: "The last match was a fair game in terms of discipline. God manners before and after the game is what I require, and the teams (Juve and Man Utd) followed this. However, the supporters didn't behave appropriately. That's why I reacted with the gesture."
 
Man Utd reportedly breaking FFP rules: "I have thoughts from a few years ago but I'll keep these to myself. 
 
On the defence: "The reality is we concede too many goals. This has shown our weaknesses. Tomorrow we'll face a big opponent, probably favourites to win the competition, so we need to focus on this rather than previous performances. 
 
On his relationship with Pogba: "One thing is what the press says, and another thing is what Paul says. Then, of course, another thing is what I say about it. Paul has said that we have a typical coach and player relationship, I think we have a good relationship."

Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent

