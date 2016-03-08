Mourinho explains three-finger gesture, Pogba relationship

Jose Mourinho spoke to the media on the eve of the important Champions League clash with Juventus, commenting on Pogba among other things.

On the three fingers gesture: "The last match was a fair game in terms of discipline. God manners before and after the game is what I require, and the teams (Juve and Man Utd) followed this. However, the supporters didn't behave appropriately. That's why I reacted with the gesture."

Man Utd reportedly breaking FFP rules: "I have thoughts from a few years ago but I'll keep these to myself.

On the defence: "The reality is we concede too many goals. This has shown our weaknesses. Tomorrow we'll face a big opponent, probably favourites to win the competition, so we need to focus on this rather than previous performances.

On his relationship with Pogba: "One thing is what the press says, and another thing is what Paul says. Then, of course, another thing is what I say about it. Paul has said that we have a typical coach and player relationship, I think we have a good relationship."

On Lukaku's condition: "He's injured for tomorrow and we don't know about Sunday."Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent