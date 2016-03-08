Mourinho expresses his interest in possible Germany move

José Mourinho is tempted by the idea of coaching in Germany. The former Inter Milan coach Chelsea, Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester United revealed in an interview with Bild.

"The Bundesliga is an interesting and growing league, even mid-table clubs are improving and increasing competition. Stadiums they are always full, the organization is excellent, and the teams are very tactically prepared. Bayern is a giant, but I honestly hope that Niko Kovac will keep his place on the bench because he has worked very hard to reach this level. "

This will come as bad news to Inter fans who had hoped for the Special One’s return to San Siro this summer. It is largely expected that Conte will take over from Spalletti instead.