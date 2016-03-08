Mourinho gives Bianconeri and Barca transfer hope
20 July at 20:10Paul Pogba just won a Fifa World Cup with the French national team as he is now back and ready to play for Manchester United. Juve would love to bring him back to Turin as they have had their eyes on him since they sold him to United a few years ago. Could Juve afford him (weeks after acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo)? Perhaps but only if they first sell Miralem Pjanic (for around 75-80 million euros).
According to the Sun (via IlBianconero), Jose Mourinho decided to confirm Antonio Valencia as United captain as there is tension between the Portuguese coach and Pogba. This is what Mourinho previously said on the matter: "If Valencia plays then he is the captain. If not, it could be Smalling, Young, Herrera or Mata". He didn't even mention Pogba as the tension grows between the pair. According to Spanish reports, United should watch out for Barcelona as Mundo Deportivo said that the blaugrana want to sign a top midfielder and Pogba is surely on their wish-list. Time will tell as we will have to see if Mourinho's words will influence Pogba's decision....
