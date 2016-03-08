Mourinho gives hint about future: 'Many clubs want me'...

08 May at 17:10
Former Inter and Manchester United boss José Mourinho is looking forward to returning to coaching next season. The Portuguese manager spoke about his future with BeInSports: "I miss the pitch and I am grateful to clubs that are showing interest in me. It means that they think I am the right person. I am proud of that. I will choose my next team in the end, but I am not the kind of manager who speaks about it on tv".

José Mourinho has been linked with a return to Inter and according to reports in Italy he's received an offer of Celtic.
 

