Mourinho has his say on who will win the Ballon d'Or



José Mourinho, former coach of Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United, talks to Russia Today about the race for the next Ballon d'Or.



"Messi is experiencing a fantastic season. Now that Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus has been eliminated from the Champions, the Golden Ball is waiting only for the Argentine".



Messi inspired this side to a 3 – 0 victory over Manchester United, scoring 2 goals, while Ronaldo’s goal couldn’t prevent his side's elimination from the Champions League to the hands of Ajax.



Messi has won the Ballon d'Or 5 time, the last one coming in 2015. Rival Cristiano Ronaldo also has won 5 to his name although looks unlikely to add another this year.



The 2018 award went to Luca Modric, for this displays in the Champions League and in the World Cup with Croatia, in which his side lost to France in the final. The first time a player had won the award outside of the Messi and Ronaldo since 2007, when AC Milan’s Kaka lifted the award.

