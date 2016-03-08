Mourinho: 'I am not at risk'
01 October at 17:25Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho spoke in a press conference ahead of his team's Champions League clash against Valencia and reflected on his position as well as the rumours of Zinedine Zidane replacing him.
"It is always a good week when there is the Champions League, although I expect a tough match against a tough opponent and with all my hungry players," Mourinho told the press.
"The moment? After twenty years in football, I am still the same child as when I started and I believe no player goes on the pitch without giving his best.
"The last time I spoke with Ed Woodward? It is a private matter. I will not talk about it at a press conference.
"The team's attitude? Everyone at the club has a clear role. I also speak to those who work on the field and nutritionists. I also have a role. When we win, it is everyone's merit, when we lose, the fault belongs to everyone.
"The rumours about Zidane and the phone call? Ask the person who wrote the story first (indicating the author of the news)," he concluded.
Go to comments