Mourinho: 'I don't think my future is in Italy...'

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea head coach Jose Mourinho has spoken on Tiki Taka about his future, speaking on his chances of returning to Italy, as well as on Inter.



'​Inter is my home, my family. Moratti is a friend, my president. The story of the treble was fantastic. After Madrid, if I returned to San Siro to celebrate, I would never leave Inter. When you say goodbye to a family it's a hard thing to deal with, that night I already knew I was leaving, I couldn't say no to Real Madrid for the third time.



'​My future? I don't think it will be in Italy.'