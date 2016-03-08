Mourinho: 'I don't think my future is in Italy...'

29 September at 20:15
Former Inter Milan and Chelsea head coach Jose Mourinho has spoken on Tiki Taka about his future, speaking on his chances of returning to Italy, as well as on Inter.

'​Inter is my home, my family. Moratti is a friend, my president. The story of the treble was fantastic. After Madrid, if I returned to San Siro to celebrate, I would never leave Inter. When you say goodbye to a family it's a hard thing to deal with, that night I already knew I was leaving, I couldn't say no to Real Madrid for the third time.

'​My future? I don't think it will be in Italy.'

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.