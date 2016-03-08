Mourinho: 'I have a clear idea about my next club. At United they didn't know my philosophy'
01 May at 12:30Jose Mourinho spoke in the studios of beIN Sports about his future, past and his football philosophy.
"My game philosophy? It depends. If you have to go into the history of a club to train or impose your own ideas ignoring the context? It depends. At United, they didn't know my philosophy," he said.
"For my part, I will not start discussing with my new club if first of all the management will not be clear with me regarding the goals to be achieved regarding sports facilities and results. I want to know exactly what the club wants and what can they make available to achieve these goals.
"Victory most important for me? Not only. You might not admit that my first Chelsea side from 2004-2006 was a phenomenal side, both in terms of defence and attack, but it was.
"Another example: Barcelona 1-0 Inter in the Champions League return leg in 2010 speaks of a great defensive performance in 10 men against the best team in the world but no one speaks about the 3-1 result from the first leg and we could have scored 4 or 5 at the San Siro.
"When I returned to Chelsea, we won the title, despite not being the best team in England at all. And it was possible because the strategy prevailed over philosophy. Later, when Chelsea won the title again with Conte, it was clearly a team based on counter-attacks. But since it's Conte and not me, then it is not underlined," Mourinho concluded.
