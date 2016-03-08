Mourinho: 'I'm in no rush, I have to choose the project that is right for me'
26 May at 20:15Jose Mourinho was dismissed from his role as head coach of Premier League giants Manchester United midway through the season, replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has done a decent job of replacing the former Inter Milan and Chelsea head coach. Speaking to Sky Sport at the grand prix in Monaco, Mourinho commented on his future:
"Future? I'm working a lot with my staff to create a great team of technicians. My goal when I get back to coaching is to become stronger than ever and go back to doing things the right way. I can't be emotional, I have to be rational, I don't have to choose because I'm desperate and I want to go back to training, but I have to choose the project that I think is right for me and that gives me the right motivations. So I will have to think, rethink, analyze and make the right decision."
