Mourinho: 'I miss coaching, I'm looking for an inviting project'
01 June at 13:30After being sacked by Manchester United, Jose Mourinho is looking to return back to coaching as soon as possible. The former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager spoke about his future and in an interview with A Bola.
"I took advantage of this break to plan my future, improve my technical staff, give a new dimension to my work without losing my way of being. I always want to improve and get involved. I'd like to win a different league after having done it in four countries (Portugal, Italy, Spain and England)," he said.
"But also winning a Champions League club (after Porto and Inter) would be nice. This is what I'd like to do but I will go to someone who offers me an inviting project. And this does not mean winning.
"If a club calls me and tells me that at the moment there are no conditions to win but that it wants me to come to create them, then I could accept. I will go where I can be happy.
"I think I earned the right to choose where to go. I have been away from football for 5 months and now I want to come back. This does not mean that I suffered because I have full control of my emotions but coaching is certainly an important part of my life and I obviously I miss it," Mourinho concluded.
