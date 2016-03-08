Mourinho: 'I want a club like Inter'
27 February at 09:45Former Inter and Manchester United boss José Mourinho has spoken with La Gazzetta dello Sport about his plans for the future: "I want a club similar to my Inter side, a thrilling team. Quality has been improving in Italy. Big sides try to put Juventus' supremacy under threat. Serie A will be enjoyable again very soon".
"Inter return? I don't want to answer this now. But for the future, I want a club where there is complete empathy and where there are people happy to work. In Milan I had all this".
According to La Repubblica, Mourinho remains on Inter's shortlist for next season although Marotta's top target is Antonio Conte. As per La Stampa, the Special One is now on top of Marotta's shortlist thanks to the mediation of former Inter president Massimo Moratti who has reportedly advised against the hiring of the former Juventus manager.
