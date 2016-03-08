Mourinho: 'I will be back in time for next season'

"I'm not managing any team right now, but that doesn't hurt me. Now I have the time to think about other things. However, I'd like to go back to managing next season. I chose not to start managing a team until the start of next season.

"I need a club and a league that motivate me. If I will coach Portugal? Fernando Santos (the current manager) don't worry, I'm not interested right now. However, I'd like to do it before ending my career," he concluded.

It remains to be seen where he will end up, but Inter have been linked with the manager in recent months.