Mourinho in Conte's sights: the data of the best coach in Italy

The most decisive coach in Italy is Antonio Conte: the coach of Inter, who, against Napoli, can obtain the number 100 victory of his career in Serie A, between Atalanta, Juventus and nerazzurri (via calciomercato).Out of 145 matches in which he sat on the bench. 68.97% of them wins, a monstrous figure, which led him to have an average of 2.28 points per game.In front there will be Rino Gattuso, who historically has no great precedents against Inter, in the re-edition of a Milan derby.Antonio Conte is undoubtedly the best post Triplete Inter coach. Ahead on average only to Jose Mourinho, still 2.45 points , and Leonardo, which had hit 68.7% of victories in his Inter experience, with an average of 2.20 points.The other managers at the helm of Inter are light years away. From 1.95 by Luciano Spalletti to 1.69 by Stefano Pioli, from 1.63 of the second stint by Roberto Mancini to 1.53 by Ranieri, up to 1.27 by Frank de Boer and 0.33 by Gasperini.Conte's is the highest points average among the current technicians of the top league: the former Juventus coach also beat himself in the first season at Juventus, now the goal is to reach the hero of the Triplete.Trying to bring home some trophies, maybe a Tripletino with a championship, Italian Cup and Europa League. Nothing is impossible, for the best Italian technician, according to the numbers.Anthony Privetera