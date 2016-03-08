Mourinho Inter return not likely? Three alternatives for the Special One

07 February at 16:00

Mourinho’s return to Inter not likely. Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on 3 clubs where he would be happy to resume his coaching career, but for now Inter is not one of them. The Portuguese manager was sacked by Manchester United in December, and there had been speculation linking him to the Nerazzuri, but the Corriere dello Sport claims that this will not happen, for now at least. The three options that were mentioned were reportedly Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern.

@EddieSwain_

 

Eddie Swain

