Mourinho: “Juventus better than us, they are favorite”

José Mourinho has spoken in the press conference before the match against Juventus, as reported on Il Corriere dello Sport, he has talked even about Cristiano Ronaldo: “He is simply one of the best players ever and none can deny it. It’s easy”. His words are not so usual or obvious, because in the past he had told that the only true Ronaldo was the Brazilian one.



Then, speaking about the incoming match against Juventus, Mourinho has declared: “They have been finalist a couple of times in the last years, they have won a lot of Scudetti in a row and they have a player like Ronaldo that can make the difference. To me, Juventus are more than simple contenders for the Champions League this year. And they have been with the same manager for many years and this gives them stability”.



About his future, Mourinho has declared that he will still be at Manchester: “I’m happy here and I want to stay until the end of my contract. I’m thinking only to Manchester United in this moment”.



(Corriere dello Sport)