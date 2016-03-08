Mourinho: 'Kepa's actions have left Sarri in a fragile position'
25 February at 22:25Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that Kepa's actions have left Blues manager Maurizio Sarri in a more fragile position than ever.
Minutes before the penalties started, Sarri was furious with Kepa about the fact that he wasn't coming off for Willy Caballero. The Italian was very angry and so was his staff and Sarri event threatened to walk back into the dressing room because of Kepa's actions.
Mourinho was recently talking to DAZN Spain and he was asked about the incident.
He said: "I have never had to face and live situations like that. On one hand, I understand the goalkeeper because he wants to show his personality, to be in confidence and to want to save the penalties to bring the team to success, and this is a welcome thing.
"What is not good, however, is that it leaves Sarri and everyone else in a very fragile situation, including a teammate who was ready to enter the field. In the end, Caballero was put in the middle of a mess he was not part of. It's a situation that saddens me because it's really complicated."
