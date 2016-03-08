Mourinho linked to a new managerial role, and it’s not Inter…

L’Equipe are today reporting that Jose Mourinho may end up in Ligue 1 next season, despite months of speculation linking him to Inter should they sack Spalletti. However they claim that he will not be at PSG, as the club are keen for Tuchel to lead them into next season.

The speculation arose from quotes Mourinho made yesterday when he said about managing in Ligue 1"If I said no, I wouldn't be honest. But if I say yes, then you start speculating about the clubs that might interest me."

However it would seem that the French press may be jumping the gun a bit, Mourinho has made no secret in the past of his desire to coach in France at some point, but with PSG seemingly happy with Tuchel it would be a stretch to imagine him managing at another club in France, such as Lyon or Monaco, where he would have to deal with a modest transfer budget for the first time since his Porto days.

Should Inter sack Spalletti, there can be little doubt that the club would look at bringing Mourinho back, and despite financial restictions imposed on them by Financial Fair Play it is likely he would have greater spending power there than he would at any French club apart from PSG. The speculation will continue on his future, but for now Inter remains the favourite.