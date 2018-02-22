That Jose Mourinho sure has bizarre ways of motivating his troops, that’s for sure.

As Manchester United prepare to face West Ham tonight, the Portuguese Coach said that his side was “mentally weak” compared to rivals Manchester City.

The Blue half of Manchester has already won the title, and holds a 20 point lead over the Red Devils, though the latter have a game in hand.

The former Inter and Real Madrid Coach claims that his side can’t face the smaller teams.

“How many points separate us from Manchester City? Not two, three or four. A lot of points,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“When you lose against all the teams that were promoted, it doesn’t smell right for me. We need both things. Some of the people we have, they have to be more consistent in their performance and we need more quality.”

Ironically, the Mancunians have done splendidly against the Top Six this season, beating every single one of them in 2018 (Tottenham in the FA Cup to qualify for the final), including a tremendous comeback against City.

Yet last week’s 1-0 loss to Brighton left a bitter taste in Mourinho’s mouth, that’s for sure:

“I trust some more than others that can bridge that [mentality] gap. That’s normal. I know the players. I worked with the players for a couple of years. I know them better than anyone.

“And, of course, some of the players I am totally convinced are going to make it, some others I have good hopes that they are going to make it and some others I don’t believe they are going to make it.”