Mourinho predicts Juventus-Barcelona Champions League final
24 March at 18:55Former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has predicted Juventus and Barcelona to reach the UEFA Champions League final this season.
Mourinho was talking to Agence France Press and he said: "Juventus and Barcelona are the two great candidates for the final victory and will reach the bottom."
"All they talk about Ronaldo and Messi, but I prefer to talk about Juve and Barcelona, I will always be a football coach and football continues to be a team sport Bianconeri and Blaugrana have experience, talent and a special player each. there are these special players, the teams end up becoming the best."
Juventus face Ajax in the quarter-final of the competition, whereas Barcelona face Manchester United with the first game to be played at Old Trafford and the second leg to be played at the Nou Camp a week later.
The winner of the Juventus game will face the winner of the Manchester City- Tottenham game, while the winner of the Barcelona- United game will lock horns with the winner of the Liverpool- Porto game.
