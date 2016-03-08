Mourinho pushes for Inter return?
05 February at 16:45José Mourinho wants to return to Inter. According to Libero, the Portuguese coach put the Nerazzurri job on the of his wish-list. In the last hours, his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly tried to contact Marotta and Ausilio, with the aim of bringing the Special One back in the club that he led, in 2010, to the historical “Triplete”.
NOT ONLY CONTE – The confirmation of Spalletti on the Nerazzurri bench for next season is difficult. Marotta has confirmed the Italian tactician until the end of the season but has confirmed that his future on Inter’s bench is not clear. According to Libero, the Nerazzurri management is already thinking about a new coach for the next season. Conte remains Marotta’s first choice, but the name of Mourinho cannot be excluded at all: the possible negotiation between Inter and the Portuguese could already begin during the next few weeks.
