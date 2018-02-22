Mourinho reveals how he solved his problems with Conte
18 May at 13:55Manchester United and Chelsea will be facing each other in the FA Cup final tomorrow and the spotlight will be on the teams’ managers Antonio Conte and José Mourinho.
The Italian and the Portuguese tactician were not on good terms but Mourinho has now revealed that the relationship between them has improved after the last meeting between the Blues and the Red Devils.
“My relationship with Conte is ok now”, Mourinho told Portuguese paper Record.
“After the last game played in Manchester I invited him in my office and we talked for a while. We did explain ourselves and things are going well now.”
Conte is expected to be in charge of his last Chelsea game tomorrow. The Italian tactician failed to gain qualification for the Champions League one year after winning the Premier League title in his first season in England.
Oddly, the relationship between him and Mou is only getting right now that Conte is expected to leave.
