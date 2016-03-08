Mourinho reveals how Tottenham can beat Ajax on Tuesday
30 April at 19:20Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has recently revealed how Tottenham can beat Ajax and how Mauricio Pochettino's men can draw inspiration from his United side.
Ajax have beaten both Real Madrid and Juventus so far in the competition and now face Tottenham in the semi-final. The first leg happens today, with the second leg set to take place in Amsterdam next week.
Mourinho though, was talking to Russia Today recently about how he beat Ajax with United in the final of the 2017 Europa League and revealed how Tottenham can replicate that.
He said: “In my opinion, [Juventus are] another team that let Ajax play with their strength. Until this moment, nobody really respect them, and they let them play with the qualities they have. They have fantastic young players with a little bit of the experience they didn’t have a couple of years ago when I played them in the Europa Cup final.
“We gave them the game that they didn’t want to have. They complained [after the game] about the long build-up, they complained about [Marouane]Fellaini, about physicality, they complained because they couldn’t cope."
Go to comments