Mourinho reveals the truth on Cristiano and Man United links

Following Manchester United's 2-0 win against Burnley last Sunday, Coach Jose Mourinho was asked about his rivals in the Champions League group stage Juventus and whether Cristiano Ronaldo was an option for Manchester United before compelting his move to the Old Lady.



“Juventus is one of the teams in Europe that invested to win the Champions League because they don’t need to invest to win the Scudetto. They win the Scudetto for six or seven years. The objective is clearly to win the Champions League, which they were close twice when they reached the Final, so they are a top team in Europe that made one of the biggest spending – I think after Liverpool it must be them.



“Fantastic players; Cristiano, Can and Bonucci. Absolutely top. But they are going to have two very difficult matches against us. Cristiano was never on my table to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Cristiano to come to us. It was never on the table.”

