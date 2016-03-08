Mourinho reveals what Agnelli told him in the Old Trafford tunnel after Man Utd-Juve

“I want to win ten successive Serie A titles”, that’s what the president of Juventus Andrea Agnelli has reportedly told José Mourinho after the Old Lady’s 1-0 away win at Old Trafford in Champions League last week.



“While I was walking in the tunnel of the Old Trafford I told Agnelli that the eight successive title was on its way. He told me that it’s not enough, he wants 10 successive Scudettos.”



The Portuguese manager did also talk about the expectations of Juventus this season. “I like how they work. They were so strong last season and in the summer they signed Ronaldo, Bonucci, Emre Can and Joao Cancelo.”







“They have everything to win the treble. If they won’t do it this season, they will try to win it in the next one and so on.”



Despite the reaction to abuse of Juventus fans during the game, Mourinho claimed that everybody at Juventus “from Agnelli to Nedved and the players” treated him respectfully during their two days in Manchester.

