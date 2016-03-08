Mourinho reveals what Sarri assistant told him after touchline drama
20 October at 19:10Manchester United fought back from 1-0 down to lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, before an injury-time equaliser from Ross Barkley gave Maurizio Sarri’s men a point. It all kicked off towards the end of the match after one of Chelsea’s backroom staff appeared to run past Mourinho and make a comment towards the Portuguese manager.
Speaking at his post match press conference, Mourinho clarified the issue and revealed that Sarri’s coach apologised to him after the incident:
“What happened is between me and an assistant of Sarri and the same Sarri was the first to come to me to tell me that he would solve the problem internally. In fact, his assistant then came to me in Sarri's office and apologized to me. I told him, if you really care, I accept your apologies and I'll forget about what happened. I've made several mistakes in my career too, I will not kill you for making one. At that point he apologized again and I accepted.”
