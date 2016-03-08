Mourinho sacked before Man Utd-Juve?
01 October at 11:45José Mourinho is walking on thin ice at Manchester United with the Red Devils who are going through the worst start of the season in the last 29 years.
According to the Daily Mail, the Special One could be sacked if Manchester United lose against Valencia in tomorrow’s Champions League tie at the Old Trafford.
Manchester United won the first game of the group stage against Young Boys but a home defeat in the first Champions League game of the season at the Old Trafford could cost the former Inter manager his job.
Mourinho is on a $ 17 million-a-year deal at Manchester United. He signed a new contract with the club this past January and his agreement with the Premier League giants expires in 2020.
Juventus are closely monitoring the situation of the Special One as the Old Lady will be facing Mourinho in the Champions League later this season. Juventus will travel to Manchester on the 23rd of October and the Red Devils will play at the Allianz Stadium on the 7th of November. If Mourinho loses against Valencia tomorrow, the Special One may not be on Man United bench to face the Serie A giants.
