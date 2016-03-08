Mourinho says 'Inter must win this year' and reveals why he is studying German

14 July at 13:30
Jose Mourinho spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his coaching future as well as the upcoming season of Inter Milan.

"I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football. Right now I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany. Italy? It is a splendid country," he said.

"Antonio Conte at Inter? Inter must win this year. If I'm sure? Absolutely sure," Mourinho added.

