Mourinho says 'Inter must win this year' and reveals why he is studying German
14 July at 13:30Jose Mourinho spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his coaching future as well as the upcoming season of Inter Milan.
"I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football. Right now I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany. Italy? It is a splendid country," he said.
"Antonio Conte at Inter? Inter must win this year. If I'm sure? Absolutely sure," Mourinho added.
