Mourinho says 'Inter must win this year' and reveals why he is studying German

Jose Mourinho spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his coaching future as well as the upcoming season of Inter Milan.



"I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football. Right now I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany. Italy? It is a splendid country," he said.



"Antonio Conte at Inter? Inter must win this year. If I'm sure? Absolutely sure," Mourinho added.