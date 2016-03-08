Mourinho says there is ‘only one reason’ why Juventus fans don’t like him

07 November at 13:40
During yesterday's press conference at the Allianz Stadium, Jose Mourinho returned to his feud with Juventus fans.

"The match was perfect from the behavioural point of view. A yellow. Juventus made their own, we made ours. The fans eventually had a not-so-good behaviour and I thought there was only one reason for that, and the reason is the three fingers," Mourinho said.

"My relationship with the management is good. With Max [Allegri] we are friends. The only reason I saw are negative memories of my period in Italy, nothing more," he added.

