Mourinho says there is ‘only one reason’ why Juventus fans don’t like him

During yesterday's press conference at the Allianz Stadium, Jose Mourinho returned to his feud with Juventus fans.



"The match was perfect from the behavioural point of view. A yellow. Juventus made their own, we made ours. The fans eventually had a not-so-good behaviour and I thought there was only one reason for that, and the reason is the three fingers," Mourinho said.



"My relationship with the management is good. With Max [Allegri] we are friends. The only reason I saw are negative memories of my period in Italy, nothing more," he added.