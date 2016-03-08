Mourinho sends warning to Juve amid Mbappe rumours

19 March at 16:30
Speaking to beIN Sports about Real Madrid and Juventus target Kylian Mbappe; Jose Mourinho has made a bold statement in reference to Mbappe's value on the transfer market.

Speaking on beIN, Mourinho said:

"​I think if we evaluate his age and what he is already doing, Mbappé is the most expensive player in the world: he is worth more than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Mbappe is being linked away from PSG after another year of Champions League disappointment but the Parisien side are unlikely to let him go on the cheap.

