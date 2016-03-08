Mourinho shuts down talk of Madrid return
22 October at 15:45Jose Mourinho spoke at his press conference this afternoon, ahead of Manchester United’s match against Juventus at Old Trafford tomorrow evening. With quotes taken from The Independent, here is a round-up of Mourinho’s press conference – including the topics of a Real Madrid return and the touchline drama in Saturday’s match against Chelsea.
Is Alexis Sanchez fit?
“The player you saw are the players available. Nothing to hide. Alexis is out.”
A return to Real Madrid?
“No I'm happy here. I'm happy to see out my contract. I would like to stay after my contract at Manchester United.”
On Ronaldo…
“I thought Cristiano is on a level where he does not need these questions and these answers. He is one of the best players of all time. Nobody can tell different than that. He is one of the best of all time. It is as simple as that.”
On pressure…
“United's form was shown in the past two matches. The way we want to play, the way we can play was shown in the past two matches. Let's try to do it again.”
On Valencia…
“The reason was he was 10 days out of training with a problem - not an injury, but he had a very complicated surgery on his mouth. He had 10 days without training and needed time to recover after that.”
On the draw with Chelsea…
“Everyone was happy with the collective performance but not the result. There were contradictory feelings. What I told the players was to get the best out of these feelings. One side keep the happiness, the pride and confidence in the way we play, and use that anger if you want to call it that, to motivate yourself to play a big match.”
On Pogba…
“I don't like this press conference. I don't want to speak about Pogba, about individuals...
I feel the press conference is going in another direction and I want to go in another direction.”
