Mourinho 'silences' Pogba after Valencia draw
03 October at 13:15The relationship between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho is at the point of breaking and it is getting worse day by day, with every Manchester United unconvincing performance.
After yesterday's 0-0 draw between the Red Devils and Valencia at the Old Trafford, the French midfielder, who is the transfer market dream of Juventus and Barcelona, quickly moved out of the mixed zone, revealing that "he did not receive permission to speak".
According to English newspapers, this is a decision that arrived directly from Mourinho, which is another sign that the relationship between the two is very cold at the moment and it seems inevitable that one of them leaves the English side sooner rather than later.
United have started off the season very poorly, collecting just 10 Premier League points out of 21. The team was also eliminated in the League Cup by Derby County and most recently, as mentioned, drew 0-0 against Valencia at home showing an unconvincing display.
