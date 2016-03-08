Mourinho snubs Messi and CR7: here is his greatest player ever

Former Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho spoke to LiveScore and revealed who he considers the greatest player in football history.



"For me, the greatest player ever is Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano and Messi had a longer career and they stayed at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we only talk about talent and skill, nobody beats Ronaldo. When he was in Barcelona, I realized he was the best player I've ever seen. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible but the talent of this 19-year-old boy was incredible," he said.