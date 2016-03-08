Mourinho speaks of one thing that stood out when he moved it Italy

José Mourinho, former coach of Inter, Chelsea, Porto and Manchester United, discussed this time with the Nerazzurri when at an event in Portimao.

"I arrived in Italy in 2008 and found a championship where the defensive aspects of the game were preferred, with super defensive models but of great organization. We wanted to become champions, but we encountered great difficulties".

"Our first match was with Sampdoria, while the second we played against Catania. We won with an own goal in the 81st minute. "Everyone was happy, apart from myself. I told Moratti, the club owner at the time," Yes, three points ... ". And he said," Mister, we won! Three fantastic points. " I thought, ‘Great! I'm home' ".

Mourinho would go on to make history with the Nerazzurri, winning the treble, when they defeated Bayern 2 – 0 to life the European Cup for the third time. The other two came in the 60’s with Helenio Herrera’s Grande Inter.