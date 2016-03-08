Mourinho talks about his future: 'My decision won't be emotional, it will be rational'

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho has talked about his future and has said that his decision will be more rational than emotional.Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United at the end of last year and has been linked with many clubs since then.He was at the Monaco F1 recently and he was asked about his future by Sky Sports.Mourinho said: "My future? I honestly don't know. The only thing I know is that I can't be emotional. I have to be rational.

"I don't have to make a choice just because I want to work, I have to choose the right project for me, the right motivations, I want to become stronger than ever, I am studying a lot, I am working so much with my collaborators to become a great team and be ready to do great things again. think, do analysis and make the right decision."