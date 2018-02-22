Mourinho tips Pogba to remain at Man Utd despite Juventus and PSG links
10 May at 15:50José Mourinho spoke to the media yesterday afternoon ahead of Manchester United’s penultimate Premier League match of the season against West Ham United tonight. Naturally, he was quizzed about the future of Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, as well as a possible return to Juventus. However, Mourinho insists the French superstar is going nowhere during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“I think he is going to be here next season. That’s my feeling. I can give the guarantees that I don’t want him to leave and that the club doesn’t want to sell him, and I can give the guarantee that we don’t have any approach from him or his agent or from any club. So, in this moment, for me, he’s staying, yes.”
Staying?— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 10, 2018
Jose Mourinho has had his say on Paul Pogba's Manchester United future.
More: https://t.co/phi1DCA3Bu pic.twitter.com/cQpu4dDJM6
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments