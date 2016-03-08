Mourinho to be present at Tottenham-Inter Legends game in London
30 March at 10:15Former Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly be at Tottenham's new stadium when the Spurs legends take on Inter legends.
The friendly kicks off at 6:30 PM in Italy later today and the Tottenham side will have legendary figures such as Gascoigne, Ginola, van der Vaart and Berbatov. The Inter side will have ulio Cesar, Zanetti, Blanc, Galante, Silvestre, Berti, Stankovic, Veron, Kharja and Suazo.
Mourinho too will be present at the game and will be watching it from the stands. Giovanni Gardini and Alessandro Antonello will be in London. And that could possibly be a hint to what is yet to come.
Inter, earlier today, posted a photograph of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and Inter legend Javier Zanetti posing for a photograph, years after they used to be teammates for the Argentine national team.
Go to comments