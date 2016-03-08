Mourinho to travel to Serbia to observe two Juventus targets for Man United
10 October at 12:25Despite being considered 'a dead man walking' by many, with regards to the safety of his position at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho still has the confidence of the English club's management and is also set to travel on a scouting mission to observe several players that could be of interest for the Portuguese manager.
According to reports from Daily Telegraph, Mourinho will travel to Serbia to watch and make contact with Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Both players are also on Juventus' radar and Mourinho is looking to take advantage of a direct contact.
Both players have been experiencing a fine last couple of months and have become very hot commodities on the transfer market. Milenkovic has been Fiorentina's backbone this season, featuring in all matches for 90 minutes and scoring 2 goals for the La Viola.
Milinkovic-Savic, meanwhile, had a fantastic 2017/18 season and is now struggling a bit to get to his best. In 9 matches in all competitions for Lazio, the player has scored one goal and made one assist.
