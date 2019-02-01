Mourinho turns down €100 million offer from China
07 July at 11:35Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned down a massive offer from Chinese Super League (CSL) club Guangzhou Evergrande, as per Sky Sports.
The former Real Madrid manager has been jobless ever since being sacked by the Red Devils last season and has been linked with numerous jobs.
However, in the new turn of events, the 56-year-old has reportedly been offered a staggering world-record €100 million by CSL club Guangzhou Evergrande—over €31 million net per season—which he refused admitting being flattered by the interest.
It is reported that Mourinho wants to continue his coaching career in Europe where he has had immense success with Inter Milan in Italy, Real in Spain and Chelsea in England.
That is not the only offer Mourinho has refused in the recent past as he has also turned down the role of technical commissioner of the Chinese national team.
