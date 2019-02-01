Mourinho turns down €100 million offer from China

07 July at 11:35
​Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned down a massive offer from Chinese Super League (CSL) club Guangzhou Evergrande, as per Sky Sports.

The former Real Madrid manager has been jobless ever since being sacked by the Red Devils last season and has been linked with numerous jobs.

However, in the new turn of events, the 56-year-old has reportedly been offered a staggering world-record €100 million by CSL club Guangzhou Evergrande—over €31 million net per season—which he refused admitting being flattered by the interest.

It is reported that Mourinho wants to continue his coaching career in Europe where he has had immense success with Inter Milan in Italy, Real in Spain and Chelsea in England.

That is not the only offer Mourinho has refused in the recent past as he has also turned down the role of technical commissioner of the Chinese national team.

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.