Mourinho turns down Juve due to his past with Inter

22 May at 17:45

Jose Mourinho has reportedly dropped out of the race to become the next Juventus manager, according to AS.
 
The Portuguese coach appreciated the approach to Juventus but will not accept the job because of his past at Inter and the still very strong bond with the Nerazzurri.
 
Mourinho coached inter between 2008 – 2010, leading them to an unprecedented treble in his second season before he left to join Real Madrid.
 
Current Inter target Antonio Conte and Man City boss Pep Guardiola are two names currently linked with the post.
 

