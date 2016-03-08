Mourinho warns Juve: 'The group winners must fear Tottenham'

"Whoever won their group must be afraid of my Tottenham. I think that no team wants to play against us in Round of 16. We are one of the strongest teams and at the end of February, I will have understood the team better," he stated.

Interviewed by Four Four Two, the manager of Tottenham, José Mourinho, spoke about the future of the English club in the Champions League. He took the opportunity to send a direct signal to all the group winners, which includes Juventus.