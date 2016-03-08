Mourinho warns Juve: 'The group winners must fear Tottenham'
13 December at 10:45Interviewed by Four Four Two, the manager of Tottenham, José Mourinho, spoke about the future of the English club in the Champions League. He took the opportunity to send a direct signal to all the group winners, which includes Juventus.
"Whoever won their group must be afraid of my Tottenham. I think that no team wants to play against us in Round of 16. We are one of the strongest teams and at the end of February, I will have understood the team better," he stated.
