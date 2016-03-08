Mourinho will be sacked before the Juventus game on one condition
17 October at 20:20Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can be sacked before the Red Devils' game against Juventus on only one condition, says Sky Italia journalist Federico Zancan.
Mourinho has been on loggerheads with the club's board about them not allowing him to sign a centre-back this past summer and the club's performances on the pitch have not been too good as well. They're currently 8th in the Premier League, despite their dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle but will face Chelsea at the weekend.
Sky journalist Federico Zancan was recently talking about the only condition which can lead to Mourinho being sacked as the United boss before the game against Juventus.
He said: "The victory against Newcastle has hidden them from the problems, but this Saturday at Stamford Bridge ( against Chelsea ) is a serious game and then there will be the one in the Champions League against Juventus.
"Exoneration before Juventus would take a very heavy defeat.The relationships are not solid with the company and some other negative result could also lead to the removal of Mourinho even if at this moment it is difficult to think of such fast timings.
"It must be said that United are pretty far behind in the league and has not yet faced any big team in Premier League except Tottenham who won 3-0 at Old Trafford. These close encounters that will define the season and career at Old Trafford by Mourinho are very important. "
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments