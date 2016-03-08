'Mourinho will return to Real Madrid'

"Mourinho is the only coach that Florentino Perez has real respect for. For better or for worse, he will come back. If Florentino continues to lead Real Madrid, which will happen in total safety, Mourinho will again be the Real Madrid coach," Calderon concluded.

Real Madrid have certainly struggled thus far, under the helm of Jule Lopetegui, who joined the club this summer. In fact, after nine games played, they have only collected a total of 14 points.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has also struggled to get things going at Man Utd, having grabbed the same amount of points as Real Madrid after as many games. In other words, a change in manager for at least one of these teams shouldn't be ruled out.