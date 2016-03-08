Müller reveals leaving Bayern Munich 'would be intriguing'
04 June at 19:30Bayern Munich's star striker, Thomas Müller, revealed in an interview with Die Welt that a move from Bayern Munich 'would be intriguing'.
"Leaving Bayern Munich would be an intriguing challenge, for sure. However, at the moment, I have no intentions of leaving this club and there are no grounds for these claims. If the conditions were to change, then I would have to speak with the club. At this moment, as said, there are no grounds for this," Müller told Die Welt.
Müller has played for Bayern Munich since his professional career started back in 2008. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to leave for a new adventure in the future, given that he's only 28-years-old. However, for now, it's certain that he will have full focus on both Bayern Munich and Germany, with the latter being favourites to take home this summer's World Cup.
