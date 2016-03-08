Muriel: 'CR7 is an example to be followed but...'
24 April at 16:15Fiorentina striker Luis Muriel has given an interview to La Repubblica in which he discusses his career so far, as well as comparing Cristiano Ronaldo with former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario.
"Comparison with Ronaldo? At first this comparison distracted me, I flew my head somewhere else. Then when I started growing and I matured, I realized that it could be a motivation, a goal. It would be enough to do half of what he did. A champion like him is difficult to emulate.
"CR7 or Ronaldo? Cristiano is an example to be followed, but my idol remains 'il fenomeno'.
"Juve scudetto? And this must make us think. It is not nice, for those who chase, to see a team win eight championships in a row. The fact that they always win the same must be a motivation. Those who pursue must work harder to reach those levels there. Just as it must make us reflect on the fact that in the Champions League Italian teams, among all Juventus, are struggling to achieve their goals. There is a lot of work to do, hoping that already from the next championship there will be another team capable of fighting for the title up to the end."
