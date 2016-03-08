Muriel hails Chiesa: 'He will become a great champion in the future'

New Fiorentina star Luis Muriel believes that La Viola youngster Federico Chiesa will become a great 'champion' in the future.



Muriel joined the club from Sevilla this past winter transfer window and has been impressive for the club since then. He has appeared just three times this season, scoring just as many times.



Muriel was recently talking to Sky Sports and he praised Chiesa. He said:

"When you find the champions, it is easier to find the right understanding too. Chiesa is one with great qualities and he can very well become a great champion. It will not be easy, he's a great player that everyone would like to take."