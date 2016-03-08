Muriel reveals background about AC Milan negotiations
24 February at 14:00Luis Muriel joined Fiorentina last month from Sevilla and has scored 4 goals for his new club since his arrival at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. However, it all could have been different for the Colombian, who was also a target of AC Milan during the January transfer window. The 27-year-old spoke about the unsuccessful transfer and its details in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Piatek would not have arrived if Milan had signed me? The idea of the Rossoneri management was to let me play with Higuain. Piatek replaced Pipita but I am happy to have chosen Fiorentina. Corvino and Pioli have given me confidence and enthusiasm since the first contacts. They did not betray the word they had given me," he said.
Muriel joined La Viola on a paid loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season. The option to redeem the player in June is reportedly set at 13 million euros.
