Musacchio: 'Difference between Giampaolo and Gattuso?..'

25 August at 17:25
Milan defender Matteo Musacchio has talked about the differences between Marco Giampaolo and Rino Gattuso and has opened up about Alessio Romagnoli as well.

In an interview that the Argentine gave to Milan TV, he said: ​"It is very important to start well, with a victory. It will be difficult, but we have worked well in the pre- championship, we are ready ". 

On his defensive partnership with Romagnoli, he said: "He is a great defender, he works for the team. We want to continue great."

On the attacking potential of Udinese, he said: "There are not only Lasagna and De Paul, but the whole team. We must be very careful."

In a separate interview that he gave to Sky, he said:  "The difference with Gattuso? They are both two great coaches. Today we start with Marco,You will not only see a Milan of attack, but we want to be protagonists with the ball."

Milan face Udinese in their Serie A opener away from home, as Giampaolo opens his rossoneri account.
 

