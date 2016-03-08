Musacchio-Romagnoli: All the numbers of the AC Milan centre-back pairing

In silence and in the shadows, Gennaro Gattuso has renewed the solidity of AC Milan's defensive phase. Despite a dubious start to the season and many goals conceded, the Rossoneri coach remained confident in the abilities and qualities of the players in the department. And from the recent months confirm it.



From the match against Parma, Milan have played 15 official matches in Italian competitions (between Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa) and have conceded only 6 goals (Inglese, Chiesa, Petagna, Ronaldo, Zaniolo, Freuler).



This record goes also hand in hand with that of the defeats the Rossoneri have suffered in the league. Since the start of the season, Milan have lost 4 matches in the Italian top flight. Only Juventus (0), Liverpool (1), PSG (1), Dortmund (1), Barcelona (2), Napoli (3) and Atletico Madrid (3) have done better.



The whole defensive department has done a great job in the past months but especially Mateo Musacchio and captain Alessio Romagnoli have formed a fine partnership in the middle of the defence.



The two now form a very solid tandem with a high defensive IQ able to read the play well and also play at a high technical level. Against Empoli, the two defenders together intercepted 4 passes in the penalty area, made 7 successful tackles and blocked 5 shots. Moreover, they made 145 passes and played 171 balls.

